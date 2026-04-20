Mahinda Rajapaksa says grand plan in place to regain political power in New Year

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has stated that a significant plan is in place to regain political power in the New Year.

Asserting that a political shift is imminent, he noted that his party is fully prepared for the change.

The former President further mentioned that, as May Day coincides with a Poya day this year, the party will refrain from holding traditional celebrations and will instead engage in religious observances.

Following the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, activities at the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party headquarters at Nelum Mawatha commenced today (April 20).

The event was held under the patronage of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and the party’s National Organizer and Member of Parliament, Namal Rajapaksa.

It was attended by a group of party activists, as well as former and current Members of Parliament representing the SLPP.

Expressing his views at the event, the former President remarked that while the New Year had been personally successful for him, the general public had not been able to celebrate the festival in a satisfactory manner this time.