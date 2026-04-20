Iran executes two men accused of involvement in spy network linked to Israel
April 20, 2026 12:55 pm
Iran executed two men convicted of cooperating with Israel’s Mossad intelligence service and planning attacks inside the country, the judiciary’s news outlet Mizan reported on Sunday.
Mizan said the two, identified as Mohammad Masoum Shahi and Hamed Validi, were accused of belonging to a spy network linked to Mossad and had received training abroad, including in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.
They had been convicted on charges including ‘‘enmity against God’’ and cooperation with hostile groups, and their death sentences were upheld by the Supreme Court before being carried out, Mizan reported.
Source: Reuters
--Agencies