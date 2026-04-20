Iran executes two men accused of involvement in spy network linked to Israel

Iran executes two men accused of involvement in spy network linked to Israel

April 20, 2026   12:55 pm

Iran executed two men convicted of cooperating with Israel’s Mossad intelligence service and planning attacks inside the country, the judiciary’s news outlet Mizan reported on ⁠Sunday.

Mizan said the two, identified as Mohammad Masoum Shahi and Hamed Validi, were accused of belonging to a spy network linked to Mossad and had received ⁠training abroad, including in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

They had been convicted on charges including ‘‘enmity ⁠against God’’ and cooperation with hostile groups, and their death ⁠sentences were upheld by the Supreme Court ⁠before being carried out, Mizan reported.

Source: Reuters 
--Agencies 

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