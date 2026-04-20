Advisory issued for severe lightning across all provinces

An ‘Amber’ advisory has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for severe lightning across all provinces of Sri Lanka.

The advisory, issued at noon today (April 20), will be in effect until 11.00 p.m.

Accordingly, thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur in most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m.

The Department further stated that temporary localized strong winds may occur during thundershowers.

The general public has been advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by lightning activity.