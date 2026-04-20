No plans to attend second round of talks with US - Iranian spokesman

Iran has not yet decided whether it will attend a second round of negotiations with the US, a spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry says.

‘‘As of now... we have no plans for the next round of negotiation, and no decision has been made in this regard,’’ spokesman Esmail Baghaei says, in a translation from the AFP news agency.

President Trump has said he is sending a delegation to Pakistan led by Vice-President JD Vance for talks planned for Monday evening. Trump’s Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner were also due to attend.

On Sunday Iranian state media reported officials had no plans to attend due to the ‘‘continuation of the so-called naval blockade, violation of the ceasefire and threatening US rhetoric’’.

Source: BBC

--Agencies