Former Minister Piyasena Gamage granted bail

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the release of former Minister Piyasena Gamage on bail, following his arrest by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption over allegations of corruption (CIABOC).

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama issued the order after considering submissions made by officers of the Bribery Commission and the legal counsel representing the suspect, said Ada Derana reporter.