Three injured after three-wheeler falls into 50-foot precipice in Watawala

A three-wheeler carrying members of the same family veered off the road and fell down a precipice of about 50 feet, injuring three of the passengers. They have been admitted to the Watawala Regional Hospital.

The accident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. today (20) along the Colombo main road in Watawala.

According to preliminary investigations, the three-wheeler was carrying the mother, father and their two daughters and it has been revealed that the vehicle was being driven by the elder daughter.

However, police stated that she does possess a valid driving license to operate a three-wheeler.

The accident happened while they were traveling from Negombo to a relative’s house in Hatton. While attempting to give way to an oncoming vehicle at a bend, the driver lost control, causing the three-wheeler to plunge down the precipice.

As a result of the accident, the two daughters and the mother were injured, and the three-wheeler was severely damaged.