Three injured after three-wheeler falls into 50-foot precipice in Watawala

Three injured after three-wheeler falls into 50-foot precipice in Watawala

April 20, 2026   02:17 pm

A three-wheeler carrying members of the same family veered off the road and fell down a precipice of about 50 feet, injuring three of the passengers. They have been admitted to the Watawala Regional Hospital.

The accident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. today (20) along the Colombo main road in Watawala.

According to preliminary investigations, the three-wheeler was carrying the mother, father and their two daughters and it has been revealed that the vehicle was being driven by the elder daughter.

However, police stated that she does possess a valid driving license to operate a three-wheeler.

The accident happened while they were traveling from Negombo to a relative’s house in Hatton. While attempting to give way to an oncoming vehicle at a bend, the driver lost control, causing the three-wheeler to plunge down the precipice.

As a result of the accident, the two daughters and the mother were injured, and the three-wheeler was severely damaged.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No corruption during coal procurement: Dy Minister | Opposition says govt. safeguarding wrongdoers (English)

No corruption during coal procurement: Dy Minister | Opposition says govt. safeguarding wrongdoers (English)

No corruption during coal procurement: Dy Minister | Opposition says govt. safeguarding wrongdoers (English)

Additional buses and trains deployed to facilitate those returning to Colombo after New Year holiday (English)

Additional buses and trains deployed to facilitate those returning to Colombo after New Year holiday (English)

Visiting Indian Vice President meets President, PM and several others to strengthen bilateral ties (English)

Visiting Indian Vice President meets President, PM and several others to strengthen bilateral ties (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Public representatives comment on resignation of Energy Minister (English)

Public representatives comment on resignation of Energy Minister (English)

Karandeniye Sudda's brother 'SF Raju' brought to Sri Lanka after arrest in India (English)

Karandeniye Sudda's brother 'SF Raju' brought to Sri Lanka after arrest in India (English)

Police Chief raises concern over rising incidents of drowning deaths (English)

Police Chief raises concern over rising incidents of drowning deaths (English)