The number of tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka in 2026 has crossed the 800,000-mark, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) stated.

According to the latest data release by the SLTDA, a total of 809,595 tourists visited Sri Lanka between January 01 and April 15, 2026.

Among them, 167,095 individuals are from India, 84,748 from the UK and 69,478 from Russia, the SLTDA noted.

Meanwhile, 68,961 tourists have arrived in the country in the first half of April.

According to the SLTDA, a total of 19,822 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 29.0%. Furthermore, 6,328 persons from the United Kingdom, 6,223 from Australia, 5,100 from China and 3,560 Russian nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of April.

In April 2025, a total of 174,608 tourists visited Sri Lanka.