Six envoys present credentials to President

Six envoys present credentials to President

April 20, 2026   02:45 pm

Two High Commissioners, three Ambassadors and the Apostolic Nuncio-designate of the Holy See presented their credentials to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat today (20).

The ceremony at Prudential Secretariat, followed the formal order of precedence, with the envoys representing Papua New Guinea, Somalia, Luxembourg, the Holy See, Pakistan and Kuwait, the President’s Media Division stated.

Accordingly, diplomats who presented their credentials were:

  • Vincent Sumale, the High Commissioner-designate of Papua New Guinea (Based in New Delhi)
  • Abdullahi Mohammed Odowa, the Ambassador-designate of Somalia (Based in New Delhi)
  • Christian Biever, the Ambassador-designate of Luxembourg (Based in New Delhi)
  • Monsignor Andrzej Józwowicz, the Apostolic Nuncio-designate of the Holy See
  • Major General (Retd) Nayyar Naseer, the High Commissioner-designate of Pakistan
  • Saleh Mubarak Al-Sarawi, the Ambassador-designate of Kuwait

Following the presentation of credentials, the President engaged in a cordial discussion with the envoys. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath and the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake were also in attendance, the PMD noted.

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