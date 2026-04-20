Indian Vice President concludes official visit to Sri Lanka

Indian Vice President concludes official visit to Sri Lanka

April 20, 2026   02:53 pm

The Vice President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan concluded his two-day visit to Sri Lanka this afternoon (20).

The Indian delegation headed by Vice President Radhakrishnan, which arrived yesterday, left for Delhi from the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

During his visit, Vice President Radhakrishnan held bilateral discussions with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya in a continuation of the recent high-level diplomatic engagements, reinforcing the longstanding ties between Sri Lanka and India. The Indian Vice President also participated in several events and engaged with political and community leaders in Sri Lanka.

A number of Memoranda of Understanding between the two countries were also inked during the visit focusing on enhancing cooperation including in projects related to Cyclone Ditwah rehabilitation and development cooperation with the assistance of the Government of India.

Meanwhile, Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan today (20) visited houses built with the assistance of the Government of India under the Indian Housing Project (Phase III) at the Liddlesdale Estate, Ragala, Nuwara Eliya, and interacted with the beneficiaries.

The Vice President expressed his happiness at meeting the Indian-origin Tamil community and stated that the Government and people of India have a deep commitment to the welfare of the Tamil people in Sri Lanka.

He noted that the Government of India has so far provided 50,000 houses for the Tamil families in Northern and Eastern provinces, as well as to Indian origin Tamil families in plantation regions. He added that an additional 10,000 houses will be delivered under the fourth phase of the Indian Housing Project.

While interacting with residents of Nuwara Eliya, Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan expressed his deep sorrow over the devastation caused by the Cyclone Ditwah and discussed India’s prompt relief and rescue operations launched under ‘Operation Sagar Bandhu’.

Furthermore, Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan also visited the Seetha Amman Temple in Seetha Eliya.

The Indian Vice President also paid respects at the Hanuman Kovil venerating the sacred footsteps of Lord Hanuman from his meeting with Devi Sita at the Ashok Vatika.

Recalling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement during his visit to Sri Lanka last year that the Seetha Amman Temple would be renovated with the assistance of the Government of India, he said that the initiative would further strengthen the historical ties between the two countries.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

No corruption during coal procurement: Dy Minister | Opposition says govt. safeguarding wrongdoers (English)

No corruption during coal procurement: Dy Minister | Opposition says govt. safeguarding wrongdoers (English)

Additional buses and trains deployed to facilitate those returning to Colombo after New Year holiday (English)

Additional buses and trains deployed to facilitate those returning to Colombo after New Year holiday (English)

Visiting Indian Vice President meets President, PM and several others to strengthen bilateral ties (English)

Visiting Indian Vice President meets President, PM and several others to strengthen bilateral ties (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Public representatives comment on resignation of Energy Minister (English)

Public representatives comment on resignation of Energy Minister (English)

Karandeniye Sudda's brother 'SF Raju' brought to Sri Lanka after arrest in India (English)

Karandeniye Sudda's brother 'SF Raju' brought to Sri Lanka after arrest in India (English)