Indian Vice President concludes official visit to Sri Lanka

The Vice President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan concluded his two-day visit to Sri Lanka this afternoon (20).

The Indian delegation headed by Vice President Radhakrishnan, which arrived yesterday, left for Delhi from the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

During his visit, Vice President Radhakrishnan held bilateral discussions with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya in a continuation of the recent high-level diplomatic engagements, reinforcing the longstanding ties between Sri Lanka and India. The Indian Vice President also participated in several events and engaged with political and community leaders in Sri Lanka.

A number of Memoranda of Understanding between the two countries were also inked during the visit focusing on enhancing cooperation including in projects related to Cyclone Ditwah rehabilitation and development cooperation with the assistance of the Government of India.

Meanwhile, Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan today (20) visited houses built with the assistance of the Government of India under the Indian Housing Project (Phase III) at the Liddlesdale Estate, Ragala, Nuwara Eliya, and interacted with the beneficiaries.

The Vice President expressed his happiness at meeting the Indian-origin Tamil community and stated that the Government and people of India have a deep commitment to the welfare of the Tamil people in Sri Lanka.

He noted that the Government of India has so far provided 50,000 houses for the Tamil families in Northern and Eastern provinces, as well as to Indian origin Tamil families in plantation regions. He added that an additional 10,000 houses will be delivered under the fourth phase of the Indian Housing Project.

While interacting with residents of Nuwara Eliya, Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan expressed his deep sorrow over the devastation caused by the Cyclone Ditwah and discussed India’s prompt relief and rescue operations launched under ‘Operation Sagar Bandhu’.

Furthermore, Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan also visited the Seetha Amman Temple in Seetha Eliya.

The Indian Vice President also paid respects at the Hanuman Kovil venerating the sacred footsteps of Lord Hanuman from his meeting with Devi Sita at the Ashok Vatika.

Recalling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement during his visit to Sri Lanka last year that the Seetha Amman Temple would be renovated with the assistance of the Government of India, he said that the initiative would further strengthen the historical ties between the two countries.