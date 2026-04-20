Another 19 Indian fishermen to be repatriated from Sri Lanka

A total of 19 Indian fishermen, who were detained by the Sri Lanka Navy, are scheduled to be repatriated from Sri Lanka this evening (20), marking the latest batch of releases amid sustained diplomatic efforts between the two countries.

Indian fishermen are periodically apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

According to latest data, in 2025, a total of 360 Indian fishermen were detained by Sri Lanka, of whom 339 have since been released and repatriated.

In 2026 so far, 104 fishermen have been apprehended, with 30 already released and another 30 cleared but currently completing travel-related formalities before returning to India.

At present, 82 Indian fishermen remain in Sri Lankan custody, including 31 awaiting trial and 51 serving sentences under local laws.

The government of India has been actively engaging with Sri Lanka through diplomatic channels and bilateral mechanisms to secure the early release of detained fishermen and their boats. These efforts have resulted in the repatriation of 3,750 Indian fishermen since May 2014.

-- Agencies