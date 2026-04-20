Road accidents rise sharply during festive period, police reveal

A surge in road traffic accidents has been recorded between April 10 and 19 this year compared to the same period last year, according to Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Traffic Control and Road Safety, W. P. J. Senadeera.

Addressing a media briefing today (20), DIG Senadeera revealed that fatal accidents during the period have increased by 18 cases year-on-year while the number of fatalities resulting from these incidents has risen by 20.

He further noted a significant increase across multiple categories of road accidents. Major accidents have increased by 94 cases, while minor accidents have gone up by 49. Additionally, accidents resulting in property damage have risen by 48 cases compared to the corresponding period last year.

Despite ongoing awareness campaigns and heightened enforcement efforts by authorities, the trend remains a concern, DIG W. P. J. Senadeera noted.

Police have also urged both motorists and the general public to exercise greater caution and extend their support in reducing the number of major road accidents.