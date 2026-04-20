Road accidents rise sharply during festive period, police reveal

Road accidents rise sharply during festive period, police reveal

April 20, 2026   03:59 pm

A surge in road traffic accidents has been recorded between April 10 and 19 this year compared to the same period last year, according to Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Traffic Control and Road Safety, W. P. J. Senadeera.

Addressing a media briefing today (20), DIG Senadeera revealed that fatal accidents during the period have increased by 18 cases year-on-year while the number of fatalities resulting from these incidents has risen by 20.

He further noted a significant increase across multiple categories of road accidents. Major accidents have increased by 94 cases, while minor accidents have gone up by 49. Additionally, accidents resulting in property damage have risen by 48 cases compared to the corresponding period last year.

Despite ongoing awareness campaigns and heightened enforcement efforts by authorities, the trend remains a concern, DIG W. P. J. Senadeera noted.

Police have also urged both motorists and the general public to exercise greater caution and extend their support in reducing the number of major road accidents.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

No corruption during coal procurement: Dy Minister | Opposition says govt. safeguarding wrongdoers (English)

No corruption during coal procurement: Dy Minister | Opposition says govt. safeguarding wrongdoers (English)

Additional buses and trains deployed to facilitate those returning to Colombo after New Year holiday (English)

Additional buses and trains deployed to facilitate those returning to Colombo after New Year holiday (English)

Visiting Indian Vice President meets President, PM and several others to strengthen bilateral ties (English)

Visiting Indian Vice President meets President, PM and several others to strengthen bilateral ties (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Public representatives comment on resignation of Energy Minister (English)

Public representatives comment on resignation of Energy Minister (English)

Karandeniye Sudda's brother 'SF Raju' brought to Sri Lanka after arrest in India (English)

Karandeniye Sudda's brother 'SF Raju' brought to Sri Lanka after arrest in India (English)