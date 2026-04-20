Netanyahu condemns Israeli soldier who attacked statue of Jesus Christ

Netanyahu condemns Israeli soldier who attacked statue of Jesus Christ

April 20, 2026   04:40 pm

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned “in the strongest terms” the damaging of a “Catholic religious icon” by an Israeli soldier in southern Lebanon.

It follows an image that emerged online appearing to show an Israeli soldier striking a statue of Jesus Christ with a sledgehammer.

In a statement on X, Netanyahu said he and “the overwhelming majority of Israelis” were “stunned and saddened” to hear of the incident.

He says military authorities are conducting a criminal investigation into the matter, and will take “appropriately harsh disciplinary action” against the offender.

“Israel is the only place in the Middle East that adheres to freedom of worship for all. We express regret for the incident and for any hurt this has caused,” he adds.

Earlier, the US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, called for “swift, severe, and public consequences”.

Source: BBC
--Agencies  

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