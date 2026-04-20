Anura Karunathilaka sworn in as new Energy Minister

Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation Anura Karunathilake has been appointed as the Minister of Energy.

Minister Karunathilake was sworn in before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon (20).

The Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Kumanayake was also present during the swearing in ceremony, according to the President’s Media Division.

Minister Karunathilake has been appointed as the new Energy Minister following the resignation of Kumara Jayakody on April 17.

Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody and the Secretary to the Ministry, Prof. Udayanga Hemapala submitted their letters of resignation to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on April 17.

This decision was reportedly taken to facilitate an impartial and independent investigation by the Special Presidential Commission appointed to probe matters related to coal imports.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake recently appointed a Special Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate whether irregularities or illegal activities have occurred in the importation of coal and the production of electricity.

Accordingly, Minister Kumara Jayakody and the Ministry Secretary Udayanga Hemapala, stepped down from their posts to ensure that the Commission’s work can proceed without any influence or hindrance to its independent investigative process.

In his resignation letter to the President, Minister Kumara Jayakody stated that following the President’s decision to appoint a Special Presidential Commission to investigate coal supplies, he requested the Secretary to the President to refer investigations into coal imports since 2009 to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), demonstrating a commitment to the public and the President’s mandate against corruption.

He further noted his belief that the upcoming investigations must be conducted independently and without bias. Minister Jayakody emphasized that remaining in his post during the inquiry could be perceived as an obstacle, and therefore, he resigned from his ministerial portfolio with effect from April 17.