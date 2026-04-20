Irans President says war must end to focus on rebuilding

Irans President says war must end to focus on rebuilding

April 20, 2026   06:17 pm

Iran needs to end the war against the United States and Israel as swiftly as possible to focus on the bigger task of reconstruction, according to President Masoud Pezeshkian.

In a series of meetings with public workers in Tehran, Pezeshkian said the country’s leadership needed to be honest to preserve public trust.

Striking a more moderate tone than others in the regime’s leadership, Pezeshkian said that while Iran must resist “excessive demands, we must recognize that continuing the conflict benefits no one — not us, not the other side, and not the future of the region or coming generations.”

In another meeting, he said that “every rational and diplomatic path must be used to reduce tensions.”

“After the end of hostilities, the country will face challenges in reconstruction, securing financial resources, and controlling the market,” he told firefighters in the capital, according to Iranian media.

Pezeshkian is regarded as more moderate than other members of the leadership who have long-standing links to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. But he has no direct role in negotiations with the United States, nor the final say in decisions on ending the conflict.

During a visit to the Justice Ministry, Pezeshkian said that while some problems caused by the conflict had been managed, reforms were needed.

“People must be informed of the realities of the country. Providing inaccurate information or unrealistic promises not only does not help resolve issues but will also weaken public trust,” he said.

Iran’s cohesion required “honesty in speech, transparency in performance, and strengthening public trust,” he added.

Iran was in deep economic crisis even before the conflict began, and its currency has weakened dramatically this year.

The government estimated last week that the war has inflicted $270 billion in damage on Iran without providing details. Israeli strikes have caused severe damage to the critical steel and petrochemical industries and other infrastructure.

Source: CNN
-- Agencies

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