Special traffic plan in place tomorrow near Kochchikade Church

A special traffic plan will be in effect tomorrow (April 21) in and around the St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade, in view of a special religious service, police stated.

According to Police, the special service has been organized to mark the seventh anniversary of the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

Police noted that the traffic restrictions will be imposed around the church premises from 7.00 a.m. tomorrow until the conclusion of the service.

Police further said that vehicle movement along surrounding roads will be restricted or diverted as necessary to ensure smooth conduct of the religious ceremony and to manage crowd safety.

Motorists and the public have been advised to use alternative routes and to cooperate with traffic police deployed in the area during the event.