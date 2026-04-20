UNP denies circulating social media statement on May Day celebrations

UNP denies circulating social media statement on May Day celebrations

April 20, 2026   07:13 pm

The United National Party (UNP) has dismissed as false a statement currently circulating on social media under the title “UNP’s stance on celebrating International Workers’ Day,” which uses the party’s official logo.

In a statement, the UNP clarified that the content is entirely fabricated and not issued by the party.

The UNP further emphasized that this year’s International Workers’ Day falls on a Vesak Poya day, and that no decision has been taken so far to hold a May Day celebration, either independently or in collaboration with another party or organization.

The UNP also noted that any official announcements regarding such events would only be released on its verified platforms, including its official Facebook page and official YouTube channel.

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