Body found near residence of slain Weligama PS Chairman Lasantha Wickramasekara

Police have recovered a body from a well located near the residence of the late Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman, Lasantha Wickramasekara, who was previously shot dead.

Acting on intelligence, the body was retrieved today (20) from a 35-feet deep well, in the presence of the Matara Acting Magistrate.

Police identified the deceased as a 28-year-old resident of Grandpass.

A suspect, believed to be an acquaintance of the deceased, has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, according to Midigama Police.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased was heavily addicted to narcotics, and inquiries are underway to determine whether he was a person wanted by police.

The Acting Magistrate of Matara has ordered that the body be sent to Matara General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Midigama Police have launched further investigations to determine whether the death was a homicide or the result of another cause.