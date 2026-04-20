Body found near residence of slain Weligama PS Chairman Lasantha Wickramasekara

Body found near residence of slain Weligama PS Chairman Lasantha Wickramasekara

April 20, 2026   09:50 pm

Police have recovered a body from a well located near the residence of the late Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman, Lasantha Wickramasekara, who was previously shot dead.

Acting on intelligence, the body was retrieved today (20) from a 35-feet deep well, in the presence of the Matara Acting Magistrate.

Police identified the deceased as a 28-year-old resident of Grandpass.

A suspect, believed to be an acquaintance of the deceased, has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, according to Midigama Police.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased was heavily addicted to narcotics, and inquiries are underway to determine whether he was a person wanted by police.

The Acting Magistrate of Matara has ordered that the body be sent to Matara General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Midigama Police have launched further investigations to determine whether the death was a homicide or the result of another cause.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Memorial services to be held across Sri Lanka tomorrow to remember 2019 Easter Sunday attack victims (English)

Memorial services to be held across Sri Lanka tomorrow to remember 2019 Easter Sunday attack victims (English)

Memorial services to be held across Sri Lanka tomorrow to remember 2019 Easter Sunday attack victims (English)

President appoints new Energy Minister; Cabinet responsible for substandard coal imports Opposition (English)

President appoints new Energy Minister; Cabinet responsible for substandard coal imports Opposition (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

No corruption during coal procurement: Dy Minister | Opposition says govt. safeguarding wrongdoers (English)

No corruption during coal procurement: Dy Minister | Opposition says govt. safeguarding wrongdoers (English)

Additional buses and trains deployed to facilitate those returning to Colombo after New Year holiday (English)

Additional buses and trains deployed to facilitate those returning to Colombo after New Year holiday (English)

Visiting Indian Vice President meets President, PM and several others to strengthen bilateral ties (English)

Visiting Indian Vice President meets President, PM and several others to strengthen bilateral ties (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm