Lebanon, Israel to hold second round of talks in Washington on Thursday

Lebanon, Israel to hold second round of talks in Washington on Thursday

April 20, 2026   10:44 pm

A second meeting between Lebanon and Israel will take place in Washington on Thursday, with official details to be announced later, a senior Lebanese official said on Monday.

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Anadolu that “a second meeting with Israel will be held in Washington on Thursday,” adding that “details will be announced officially at a later time.”

Earlier Monday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received US Ambassador to Beirut Michel Issa. The two discussed the next phase following last week’s Lebanese-Israeli meeting at the US State Department and ways to maintain the ceasefire, according to the presidency.

In the first meeting at this level in 43 years, which took place on Tuesday, the ambassadors of Lebanon and Israel to Washington agreed to begin direct peace negotiations. They will set the location and date later.

Israeli Channel 15 reported earlier Monday that a second round of talks with Lebanon will take place on Thursday in Washington, with Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter and Lebanese Ambassador Nada Maouad participating.

Aoun announced earlier Monday that a delegation led by Ambassador Simon Karam will conduct bilateral negotiations with Israel, according to a presidential statement. He did not specify a date.

Talks with Tel Aviv “are separate from any other negotiations,” stressing that the negotiations aim to “stop hostilities, end the Israeli occupation of southern areas, and deploy the army up to the internationally recognized southern borders.”

“Lebanon faces two options: either the continuation of war or negotiation to end this war and achieve sustainable stability,” Aoun stated.

Since March 2, Israel has carried out an offensive in Lebanon that has killed around 2,300 people, wounded more than 7,500, and displaced over 1 million, according to official figures.

US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day temporary ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon as of midnight Friday.

-- Agencies

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