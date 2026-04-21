Heavy rainfall expected in most parts of the island today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most places of the island after 1.00 pm, today (21), the Department of Meteorology said.

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Anuradhapura districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts during the early hours of the morning, the Met. Department added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.