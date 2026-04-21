Special religious ceremonies to be held island-wide to mark 2019 Easter Sunday Attacks

Special religious ceremonies to be held island-wide to mark 2019 Easter Sunday Attacks

April 21, 2026   06:34 am

Seven years have elapsed since the Easter Sunday attacks, and island-wide religious observances are being conducted today (21) in solemn remembrance of the victims.

According to the Director of Mass Communication for the Catholic Church, Rev. Father Jude Krishantha Fernando, all churches across the country are conducting special commemorative programs this morning. 

These include tolling of bells, a two-minute silence, lighting of candles or oil lamps, and prayer services in memory of those who lost their lives.

A special Mass is scheduled to be held at St. Anthony’s Shrine in Kochchikade under the patronage of His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith. 

Police have announced that a special traffic plan will be in effect in the surrounding area, with vehicular movement restricted from 7:00 a.m. until the conclusion of the service.

Meanwhile, a special service will also be held at St. Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya.

In addition, a prayer walk is set to commence at 4:00 p.m. today from the Maris Stella College grounds in Negombo, with the participation of bishops, clergy, and lay devotees. The procession will conclude at the premises of St. Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya.

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