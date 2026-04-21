Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe has stated that certain findings in the Auditor General’s report on the controversial coal importation cannot be accepted.

He made these remarks while participating in the ‘360’ programme aired on TV Derana last night (20).

The Minister pointed out that the Auditor General’s report does not indicate that any fraud had taken place, but rather presents observations on possible scenarios.

Expressing his views, Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe emphasized that the government’s position remains that no fraud occurred in relation to the incident. He added that both he and other ministers maintain this stance, noting that bringing a no-confidence motion in Parliament under such circumstances is questionable, especially when the government is confident of securing a majority.

He further stated that the government does not believe there were any shortcomings in the procurement process followed. According to him, if there had been any issues, the Auditor General’s report should have clearly identified specific violations of procurement guidelines or conditions.

He stated that, in that case, the Auditor General’s report should clearly specify that the registration under the Procurement Commission or procurement conditions had not taken place at the relevant time, and that this is why it is considered invalid.

He further pointed out that there is a letter issued by the Procurement Commission in August 2025, which clearly states in its fourth paragraph that the matter in question is not considered a fundamental error.

‘‘This is the concern,’’ he said. ‘‘There are issues with the way certain reports have been compiled and how specific details have been included. However, I am not saying that the Auditor General’s report is entirely wrong, but some parts and statements within it are inaccurate,’’ he added.