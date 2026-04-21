Walk for Peace: Ven. Pannakara Thero and 07 monks arrive in Sri Lanka

Walk for Peace: Ven. Pannakara Thero and 07 monks arrive in Sri Lanka

April 21, 2026   08:12 am

Seven Buddhist monks, led by Vietnamese national Venerable Pannakara Thero has arrived in the country this morning (21) to take part in ‘‘Walk for Peace’‘ in Sri Lanka. 

The rescue dog ‘Aloka’ has also arrived along with the delegation. 

The internationally renowned ‘‘Walk for Peace’‘ programme is scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka from today until April 28, under state patronage.

The procession, led by Ven. Pannakara Thero along with the Maha Sangha, will carry a sacred Bodhi sapling obtained from the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura.

A large number of state and private institutions, including the Presidential Secretariat, the Clean Sri Lanka programme, the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, the Tri-Forces and Police, as well as the National Design Centre, are extending support for the peace walk.

During the event, Sri Lanka’s Buddhist heritage as well as traditional crafts and cultural features are expected to be showcased to the public.

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