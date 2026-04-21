President Anura Kumara expresses support for nationwide Walk for Peace journey

President Anura Kumara expresses support for nationwide Walk for Peace journey

April 21, 2026   08:54 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has expressed his full support for the “Walk for Peace” journey, which will be officially commenced in Sri Lanka today (21).

In a post shared on X, the President stated, “I am honoured to support the Walk for Peace journey across Sri Lanka, commencing today, promoting mindfulness, loving-kindness, unity, and harmony among all people.”

Highlighting the significance of the journey, which carries the Sacred Relics of the Buddha and a Bodhi tree sapling from Dambulla across the island, the President added, “As this sacred walk sets out from Dambulla and travels across our island, carrying the Sacred Relics of the Buddha and a Bodhi tree sapling, I invite all Sri Lankans to reflect on the enduring values of peace and compassion that define our heritage.”

Concluding his message, President Dissanayake expressed his hope that this spiritual initiative would help strengthen national unity and convey a profound message of peace to the global community.

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