US President Donald Trump says he now considers the ceasefire with Iran over “Wednesday evening Washington time” but that it’s “highly unlikely” he would extend it further if a deal is not reached.

It’s “highly unlikely that I’d extend it” Trump told Bloomberg in a phone interview.

The ceasefire was originally slated to last two weeks and began the evening of 7 April.

“I’m not going to be rushed into making a bad deal. We’ve got all the time in the world,” Trump said in the interview.

When asked if he would expect the fighting to resume immediately if they fail to reach an agreement, Trump said, “If there’s no deal, I would certainly expect”.

Previously, Trump has gone back and forth on whether he would agree to extend the ceasefire.

In the course of one question-and-answer session with reporters last week, he was asked five separate times whether he would extend the ceasefire, and offered three different answers.

Source: CNN

--Agencies