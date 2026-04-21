Full medical and safety arrangements for Aloka ahead of Walk for Peace journey in Sri Lanka: Vet Association

Full medical and safety arrangements for Aloka ahead of Walk for Peace journey in Sri Lanka: Vet Association

April 21, 2026   10:24 am

The Sri Lanka Veterinary Association (SLVA) has announced that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure the health and safety of ‘Aloka’, the rescue dog arriving in Sri Lanka to participate in the peace march titled “Walk for Peace.”

The association stated that a 24-hour ambulance service, essential medicines, and dedicated medical teams have been deployed for ‘Aloka’.

They further noted that a specialized emergency response team has also been placed on standby.
Emphasizing the significance of the visit, the association highlighted that the highest level of protection will be provided for ‘Aloka’, who is recognized globally as a symbol of peace.

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