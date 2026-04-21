Suspect arrested for Rs. 1 mln fraud involving fake bank website

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly defrauding Rs. 1,000,024 by creating a fraudulent website resembling an official website of a private bank.

Investigations were launched following a complaint received by the North Western Province Unit of the Computer Crimes Investigation Division (CCID), police stated.

Accordingly, the suspect was arrested yesterday (20) and brought to the Wariyapola Police Station.

The suspect has been identified as a 22-year-old resident of the Minuwangoda area, police said.

He is scheduled to be produced before the Kurunegala Magistrate’s Court today (21), while the North Western Province Unit of the CCID is continuing further investigations into the incident.