Indian national arrested with over 1kg of Kush at BIA

A foreign national has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayaka with a consignment of ‘Kush’ narcotics weighing over one kilogram.

The suspect was taken into custody during a joint operation carried out by officers of Sri Lanka Customs and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), police said.

The arrested individual has been identified as a 35-year-old Indian national, according to police.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Police Narcotics Bureau.