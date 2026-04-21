Indian national arrested with over 1kg of Kush at BIA
April 21, 2026 11:18 am
A foreign national has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayaka with a consignment of ‘Kush’ narcotics weighing over one kilogram.
The suspect was taken into custody during a joint operation carried out by officers of Sri Lanka Customs and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), police said.
The arrested individual has been identified as a 35-year-old Indian national, according to police.
Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Police Narcotics Bureau.