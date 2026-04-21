Govt to expedite compensation for farmers affected by Matara salinity barrier

Govt to expedite compensation for farmers affected by Matara salinity barrier

April 21, 2026   12:04 pm

The government has moved to expedite compensation payments to farmers affected by crop losses resulting from the salinity barrier constructed across the Nilwala River in Matara.

The barrier, implemented in 2019 by the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) as a special project to prevent saltwater intrusion into the district’s drinking water sources, has since been linked to recurring damage to paddy cultivation due to its irregular construction.

Cultivated lands in several areas, including Dikwella, Kamburupitiya, Kekanadura, Madiha, Malimbada, Meda Uyangoda, Kalalla, and Wilpita, have been continuously damaged over the years.

Although farmers and farmer organizations repeatedly raised this issue with previous governments, the situation continued to deteriorate as no government at that time paid attention to it.

However, the current government, paying special attention to the injustice faced by these farmers, has allocated Rs. 1,200 million to compensate affected farmers whose crops were damaged due to the irregular construction of the salinity barrier across the Nilwala River.

Accordingly, compensation will be provided for seven consecutive cultivation seasons, spanning from the 2019 Yala season to the 2022 Yala season.

Payments will be made to farmers who reported crop damage in each season to Agrarian Service Centres during the relevant periods.

The compensation process will be carried out based on the recommendations, suggestions, and opinions of the Matara District Secretary, the Commissioner General of Agrarian Development in Matara, the Matara District Agriculture Director, public representatives, ministry officials, and representatives of the Matara farming community.

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