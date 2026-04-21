New regulations issued for Sri Lankan multi-day fishing vessels entering Maldivian waters
File photo.

New regulations issued for Sri Lankan multi-day fishing vessels entering Maldivian waters

April 21, 2026   12:12 pm

The Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has announced a new set of procedures to be followed by multi-day fishing trawlers navigating through Maldivian waters.

The Director General of the Department, Susantha Kahawatta, stated that these measures must be adhered to by all multi-day fishing vessels entering the Maldivian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) while en route to the Arabian Sea for fishing activities or when returning after completing their operations.

It is noted that vessels entering Maldivian waters in violation of that country’s laws and regulations are liable to be detained by security authorities. Furthermore, Maldivian authorities impose heavy fines for the release of such detained vessels.

Kahawatta further emphasized that the Department of Fisheries will not be able to intervene or represent fishing vessels in such legal matters.

Accordingly, relevant applications must be duly completed and submitted to the designated email addresses at least 96 hours prior to entering Maldivian maritime boundaries, he said.

The Director General also specified that it is mandatory to submit the vessel’s registration certificate, departure permit, crew details, a photograph of the vessel, and a rough map indicating the intended entry and exit points along with the application.

Kahawatta urged all vessel owners and fishermen to ensure strict compliance with these regulations in order to avoid significant financial and operational losses arising from violations.

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