Former Minister Premalal Jayasekara arrested

Former Minister Premalal Jayasekara has been arrested, Ada Derana reporter said.

Premalal Jayasekara, also known as “Choka Malli,” has been arrested by the Nuwara Eliya Police.

Police stated that he was taken into custody on charges of criminal intimidation and for allegedly threatening individuals with a firearm during a clash between two groups.

It is further reported that the licence for the firearm in question had already expired at the time of the incident.