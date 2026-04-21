Former Minister Premalal Jayasekara arrested

Former Minister Premalal Jayasekara arrested

April 21, 2026   12:40 pm

Former Minister Premalal Jayasekara has been arrested, Ada Derana reporter said.

Premalal Jayasekara, also known as “Choka Malli,” has been arrested by the Nuwara Eliya Police.

Police stated that he was taken into custody on charges of criminal intimidation and for allegedly threatening individuals with a firearm during a clash between two groups.

It is further reported that the licence for the firearm in question had already expired at the time of the incident.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Memorial services to be held across Sri Lanka tomorrow to remember 2019 Easter Sunday attack victims (English)

Memorial services to be held across Sri Lanka tomorrow to remember 2019 Easter Sunday attack victims (English)

Memorial services to be held across Sri Lanka tomorrow to remember 2019 Easter Sunday attack victims (English)

President appoints new Energy Minister; Cabinet responsible for substandard coal imports Opposition (English)

President appoints new Energy Minister; Cabinet responsible for substandard coal imports Opposition (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

No corruption during coal procurement: Dy Minister | Opposition says govt. safeguarding wrongdoers (English)

No corruption during coal procurement: Dy Minister | Opposition says govt. safeguarding wrongdoers (English)

Additional buses and trains deployed to facilitate those returning to Colombo after New Year holiday (English)

Additional buses and trains deployed to facilitate those returning to Colombo after New Year holiday (English)

Visiting Indian Vice President meets President, PM and several others to strengthen bilateral ties (English)

Visiting Indian Vice President meets President, PM and several others to strengthen bilateral ties (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm