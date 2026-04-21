Two close associates of Panadura Kudu Salindu arrested in Payagala

Two close associates of Panadura Kudu Salindu arrested in Payagala

April 21, 2026   12:54 pm

Two close associates of organized criminal and large-scale drug trafficker Salindu Malshitha, also known as “Panadura Kudu Salindu,” have been arrested in the Payagala area.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the two suspects had been secretly residing in Payagala while distributing narcotics in surrounding areas.

The suspects were apprehended during a special raid conducted in the early hours of today (21) in the Nirmalawatta and Kumburugoda areas of Payagala, based on information received by the Walana Central Anti-Corruption Striking Force.

The arrested individuals have been identified as a suspect nicknamed “Pettha” (Pathum) and another known as “Kaviya” (Kavindu).

Police have taken into custody 42,350 mg of “Ice” (crystal methamphetamine) found in the possession of the suspect Pathum, and 48,170 mg of “Ice” recovered from the suspect Kavindu.

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