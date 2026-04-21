Cardinal raises concerns over attempts to obstruct Easter Attack investigations

The Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has alleged that certain state officials are attempting to undermine ongoing investigations into the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, despite what he described as a positive approach by the incumbent government.



He made these remarks while attending a memorial service held today (21) to mark seven years of the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The Cardinal questioned whether political forces linked to those officials may have been involved in the attacks, asking why there would otherwise be repeated obstacles to uncovering the truth.

The Archbishop of Colombo also stated that the Presidential Commission of Inquiry, which examined the matter, had itself noted in its report that there were several aspects it was unable to study in depth. He emphasized that identifying the individual known as ‘‘Abu Hind’’ is of significant importance.

He further said that it is vital to gather information about this individual, who is reportedly linked to dealings with ‘Zahran.’

The Cardinal also noted that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had provided evidence before the Commission stating that investigations into Abu Hind’s identity were being carried out.

He added that evidence had been recorded indicating that all data from the mobile phone and computer of former State Intelligence Director Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police Nilantha Jayawardena had been deleted.

The Cardinal questioned whether this suggested a deliberate attempt to conceal the truth about the attacks, and if so, why such actions were taken.