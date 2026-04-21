Low-floor buses launched to boost accessible public transport for differently-abled

Low-floor buses launched to boost accessible public transport for differently-abled

April 21, 2026   02:56 pm

A new low-floor bus service that gives priority to persons with disabilities and special needs was launched today (21) from the Makumbura Multimodal Center (MMC).

The service was inaugurated under the patronage of Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, Bimal Rathnayake.

Accordingly, ten specially designed low-floor buses have been introduced into the transport service today. These buses are specially designed so that wheelchair users, visually impaired passengers and also expectant women can board the bus with ease, the Transport Ministry said.

Each bus has 30 passenger seats and separate seating areas have been allocated for passengers using wheelchairs.

The pilot project operates on routes from Makumbura to Colombo Fort and from Makumbura to Kadawatha. These routes also cover major hospitals including the Colombo National Hospital and the Maharagama Apeksha Hospital.

Speaking at the event, Subject Minister Bimal Rathnayake stated that while these buses prioritize the differently-abled community, they will also provide a comfortable and reliable transport service for all passengers.

He also noted that 122 low-floor buses are planned to be introduced into service before the end of this year, and that in the future the service will be expanded to areas such as Kandy, Batticaloa, Matara and Jaffna.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Memorial services to be held across Sri Lanka tomorrow to remember 2019 Easter Sunday attack victims (English)

Memorial services to be held across Sri Lanka tomorrow to remember 2019 Easter Sunday attack victims (English)

Memorial services to be held across Sri Lanka tomorrow to remember 2019 Easter Sunday attack victims (English)

President appoints new Energy Minister; Cabinet responsible for substandard coal imports Opposition (English)

President appoints new Energy Minister; Cabinet responsible for substandard coal imports Opposition (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

No corruption during coal procurement: Dy Minister | Opposition says govt. safeguarding wrongdoers (English)

No corruption during coal procurement: Dy Minister | Opposition says govt. safeguarding wrongdoers (English)

Additional buses and trains deployed to facilitate those returning to Colombo after New Year holiday (English)

Additional buses and trains deployed to facilitate those returning to Colombo after New Year holiday (English)

Visiting Indian Vice President meets President, PM and several others to strengthen bilateral ties (English)

Visiting Indian Vice President meets President, PM and several others to strengthen bilateral ties (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm