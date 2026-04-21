Low-floor buses launched to boost accessible public transport for differently-abled

A new low-floor bus service that gives priority to persons with disabilities and special needs was launched today (21) from the Makumbura Multimodal Center (MMC).

The service was inaugurated under the patronage of Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, Bimal Rathnayake.

Accordingly, ten specially designed low-floor buses have been introduced into the transport service today. These buses are specially designed so that wheelchair users, visually impaired passengers and also expectant women can board the bus with ease, the Transport Ministry said.

Each bus has 30 passenger seats and separate seating areas have been allocated for passengers using wheelchairs.

The pilot project operates on routes from Makumbura to Colombo Fort and from Makumbura to Kadawatha. These routes also cover major hospitals including the Colombo National Hospital and the Maharagama Apeksha Hospital.

Speaking at the event, Subject Minister Bimal Rathnayake stated that while these buses prioritize the differently-abled community, they will also provide a comfortable and reliable transport service for all passengers.

He also noted that 122 low-floor buses are planned to be introduced into service before the end of this year, and that in the future the service will be expanded to areas such as Kandy, Batticaloa, Matara and Jaffna.