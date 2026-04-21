Sri Lanka receives USD 2.6M from Japan to strengthen climate resilience and gender equality

The Government of Japan, through its Japanese Supplementary Budget (JSB), has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Sri Lanka’s development journey by announcing two new projects aimed at fostering climate resilience in vulnerable communities and advancing gender equality.

These initiatives, undertaken together with the Government of Sri Lanka and implemented in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Sri Lanka, will contribute significantly to sustainable recovery from disasters and inclusive development across the country, UNDP said in a statement.

The first project, titled *”Net-Zero, Nature-Positive Dairy – Climate-Smart Dairy Value Chains through Energy Transition and Nature-Based Solutions,”* establishes a Climate-Smart Dairy (CSD) ecosystem, integrating inclusive green technologies, sustainable farming practices, and market-driven solutions to reduce emissions, enhance dairy yield, and build adaptive capacity among vulnerable communities.

Together with the Ministry of Rural Development and Social Security, the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Ministry of Energy for overall policy guidance, the initiative aims to directly benefit 750 smallholder farmers and indirectly reach over 5,000 people, including family members, aspiring youth agri-entrepreneurs, veterinary officers, animal health professionals, local milk collectors, and other community members—particularly women and youth—in the climate-vulnerable districts of Kilinochchi in the Northern Province and Nuwara Eliya in the Central Province, contributing to long-term livelihood and human security.

With a funding envelope of USD 1.5 million, the project builds on evidence and promising practices from previous initiatives, demonstrating the viability of renewable energy-based modernisation approaches for rural communities, it said.

The second project, titled *”Gender-Responsive Advancement and Operational Enhancement of Women Deminers in the Northern and Eastern Provinces of Sri Lanka,”* will further enhance the capacity and operational effectiveness of women deminers in Sri Lanka’s Northern and Eastern Provinces, with a particular focus on Kilinochchi and Mullaitivu. These districts remain among the most vulnerable in the country, according to UNDP’s 2023 Multidimensional Vulnerability Index, with vulnerability levels standing at 70% in Kilinochchi and 72% in Mullaitivu.

The USD 1.16 million project, in partnership with the Ministry of Housing, Construction, and Water Supply, and in close collaboration with existing mine clearance operators, empowers women to play a pivotal role in mine action and aims to further promote gender equality and community development in regions deeply affected by multiple crises, including past conflict, disasters, and economic constraints. The project will support the deployment of advanced technologies to enhance the precision and efficiency of mine action operations.

Through these efforts, the project aims to improve efficiency in land clearance, facilitate resettlement, and enable sustainable livelihood recovery for communities in the North and East of Sri Lanka.

These ongoing partnerships build on evidence and promising practices, reaffirming UNDP and the Government of Japan’s commitment to supporting Sri Lanka’s transition to a climate-resilient, inclusive, and sustainable agricultural sector, empowering smallholder farmers and vulnerable communities to build resilient livelihoods and contribute to the nation’s net-zero development goals, it added.

The projects strengthen the capacity of women deminers in vulnerable districts, supporting safer land clearance, resettlement, and sustainable livelihoods, while enabling smallholder farmers to adopt climate-smart practices and green technologies. This contributes to increased yields, reduced emissions, and enhanced human security. Together, these projects empower marginalised communities and drive progress towards Sri Lanka’s net-zero development goals and a more inclusive, sustainable future.