67 drunk drivers arrested yesterday; 51 nabbed for reckless driving

A total of 25 individuals identified as directly linked to criminal activities have been arrested during operations carried out yesterday (20) under the ‘‘Nation United - National Drive’’ campaign aimed at eradicating narcotics from the country.

During these operations, a total of 25,683 individuals were searched, police stated.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested 396 individuals on suspicion during operations carried out yesterday under the ongoing crime and drug prevention initiative.

Additionally, 191 individuals with day warrants and 91 with pending open warrants were taken into custody as part of the same operation.

Furthermore, 67 drunk drivers and 51 individuals for reckless driving were arrested, while legal action has been initiated against 3,332 individuals for various traffic offences, according to the police.