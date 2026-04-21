Expressway revenue during festive period exceeds Rs. 536 million

The Ministry of Transport states that more than Rs. 536 million was earned from operators of vehicles using expressways during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year period from April 10 to 20.

During the period, a total of 1,431,319 vehicles used the expressways, the Ministry noted.

The revenue was generated from vehicles traveling on the Southern Expressway, the Colombo Outer Circular Expressway, the Colombo–Katunayake Expressway and the Central Expressway.

Revenue breakdown as follows;

April 10:

Vehicles used the expressway: 161,847 – Revenue: over Rs. 59.8 million

April 11:

Vehicles used: 153,807 – Revenue: over Rs. 58.2 million

April 12:

Vehicles used: 118,684 – Revenue: over Rs. 45.2 million

April 13:

Vehicles used: 84,211 – Revenue: over Rs. 31.6 million

April 14:

Vehicles used: 91,776 – Revenue: over Rs. 34.3 million

April 15:

Vehicles used: 139,480 – Revenue: over Rs. 52.5 million

April 16:

Vehicles used: 140,268 – Revenue: over Rs. 53 million

April 17:

Vehicles used: 138,944 – Revenue: about Rs. 53 million

April 18:

Vehicles used: 141,813 – Revenue: about Rs. 53 million

April 19:

Vehicles used: 130,182 – Revenue: over Rs. 48.5 million

April 20:

Vehicles used: 130,307 – Revenue: over Rs. 46.8 million