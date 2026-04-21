Indian Navy Ship Nireekshak arrives in Sri Lanka for training and operational visit

Indian Navy Ship Nireekshak arrives in Sri Lanka for training and operational visit

April 21, 2026   04:40 pm

The Indian Navy Ship (INS) ‘Nireekshak’ arrived in Sri Lanka for an Operational Turnaround (OTR) and a training visit today (21).

The Sri Lanka Navy welcomed the visiting ship at the Port of Colombo in accordance with time-honoured naval traditions, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

Commanded by Commander Sailesh Kumar Tyagi, the Diving Support Vessel is scheduled to conduct a training programme with the diving personnel of the Sri Lanka Navy.

The crew is also scheduled to participate in several activities organised by the Sri Lanka Navy and to visit tourist attractions within the country.

 

 

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