Aswesuma April allowance to be credited tomorrow

The Welfare Benefits Board of Sri Lanka has announced that the April allowance of the Aswesuma Welfare Benefits Payment Scheme will be credited to the bank accounts of the relevant beneficiaries tomorrow (22).

According to the Board, an amount of Rs. 3,087,030,000 is set to be deposited as the April allowance to 617,406 senior citizens over 70 years of age under the first phase of the welfare benefit scheme.

The Welfare Benefits Board has further stated that an amount of Rs. 360, 625, 000 will be credited to 72,525 beneficiaries in the same age category under the second phase of the Aswesuma program.