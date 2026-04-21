Easter Sunday attack investigation to be concluded soon, says Minister

Investigations into the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks are expected to be successfully completed within a short period of time, the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala stated.

Speaking to media today (21), Minister Ananda Wijepala said that the investigations are currently progressing successfully and have achieved some level of progress.

He also stated that the police and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are continuing to carry out the investigations efficiently.

Minister Wijepala noted that the findings of these investigations have already been reported to the judiciary and expressed confidence that they will be successfully concluded within a short period.

The Minister further emphasized that not only the Easter Sunday attacks, but all illegal activities in the country—including bribery, corruption, fraud and financial mismanagement—are being investigated with full transparency, in a way that safeguards public trust.

Meanwhile, he added that all necessary security arrangements have been fully prepared for the May Day rallies scheduled to be held across the country this year.