Around 50 estate houses in low-lying areas of the Fordyce Estate in Dickoya have submerged following heavy rainfall experienced this afternoon (21) in the Hatton–Dickoya area.

According to the Hatton Police, vehicular movement along the Hatton Fordyce–Dayagama road has been completely disrupted due to the flooding.

Authorities stated that the incident was triggered by the overflow of the Dickoya stream, which flows through the estate and feeds into the Castlereagh Reservoir.

The overflow has resulted in both residential buildings within the estate and sections of the main road being inundated.