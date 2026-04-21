US forces board sanctioned tanker in Indo-Pacific region 700km south-east of Sri Lanka

Overnight, U.S. forces conducted a right-of-visit, maritime interdiction and boarding of the stateless sanctioned M/T Tifani without incident in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility.⁰⁰As we have made clear, we will pursue global maritime enforcement efforts to disrupt illicit pic.twitter.com/EGwDe3dBI3 — Department of War 🇺🇸 (@DeptofWar) April 21, 2026

US forces have reportedly boarded a sanctioned oil tanker in the Indo-Pacific region some 700km (430 miles) south-east of Sri Lanka, according to the BBC and major news outlets.

The Pentagon confirmed US forces boarded a sanctioned tanker overnight “without incident” in efforts to “disrupt illicit networks” supporting Iran.

In a post on X, the US Department of War noted that it “conducted a right-of-visit, maritime interdiction and boarding of the stateless sanctioned M/T Tifani without incident”.

Meanwhile, according to the BBC, ship-tracking data shows a tanker intercepted by the US military in the Indian Ocean made a sharp turn in the early hours of this morning and is now broadcasting its location around 700km south-east of Sri Lanka.

Data from MarineTraffic shows the crude oil tanker Tifani, which has a capacity of close to 300,000 tonnes, is currently loaded with cargo.

The tanker has been sanctioned by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control and is linked to an Indian shipping company which is also subject to American sanctions over links to Iran.

Location data shows Tifani left the Gulf region on 10 April and briefly stopped close to the Galle Harbour on 18 April before it was intercepted by the US.

It was estimated to arrive at its reported destination of Singapore on Sunday, according to MarineTraffic.

The US Department of War also shared the update with pictures and videos of the operation.

The Department said it continues to “pursue global maritime enforcement efforts to disrupt illicit networks and interdict sanctioned vessels providing material support to Iran - anywhere they operate”.

“International waters are not a refuge for sanctioned vessels,” it added.

Meanwhile, a U.S. submarine sank the IRIS Dena on March 4 south of Sri Lanka while the ship was returning home after taking part in a naval exercise on invitation from India.

The Sri Lankan Navy recovered 87 bodies and 32 were hospitalized. Another Iranian ship was also brought to a Sri Lankan port after its crew reported technical problems.

-- Agencies