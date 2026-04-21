US mulling financial help for Gulf countries, Trump says

US President Donald Trump has suggested that he may offer financial assistance - or a currency swap - with Gulf countries he believes have proven to be reliable allies with the war in Iran.

Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Emirati officials have opened talks with the US about a “backstop” in case the Iran war deepens an economic crisis in the country.

During the CNBC interview, Trump specifically said that a currency swap with the UAE is “under consideration”.

“It’s been a good ally of ours,” he said. “These are unusual times.”

US President Trump subtly acknowledged, however, that there could be a domestic backlash against a financial lifeline for a wealthy country.

“I’m surprised,” he said. “They’re really rich.”

While Trump said that Saudi Arabia isn’t “asking for anything” at the moment, he praised them as allies.

“They’re fighting. They’re helping us,” Trump said. “They’re helping us on the Strait. They’re helping us all over.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said Iran has “no choice but to send” delegates to Pakistan for talks with the US.

In an interview with CNBC, the President said he is confident the US will “end up with a great deal”.

He claimed that the US is “not dealing with the nicest people” but are doing so “successfully”, before calling the US naval blockade a “tremendous success”.

Asked if he would extend the ceasefire if negotiations seemingly progress, the US President said: “I don’t want to do that”.

Trump later said: “I expect to be bombing ‘cause that would be a better attitude.”

He stressed that there is not “much time” to reach a deal, and that Iran can get themselves on “a very good footing” if they reach one with the US.

-- Agencies