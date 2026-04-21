Tourist arrivals in April top 85,000

A total of 88,221 tourists have arrived in the country thus far in April, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 25,634 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 29.0%. Furthermore, 7,672 persons from the United Kingdom, 7,351 from Australia, 6,333 from China and 4,682 Russian nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of April.

In April 2025, a total of 174,608 tourists visited Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists who arrived in Sri Lanka in 2026 has increased to 828,845 with the release of the latest figures for February.

Among them, 172,907 individuals are from India, 86,092 from the UK, 70,600 Russia, the SLTDA noted.