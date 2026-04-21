Sri Lanka seeks foreign partnerships to expand ports and aviation sector

Sri Lanka seeks foreign partnerships to expand ports and aviation sector

April 21, 2026   10:40 pm

A special discussion was held between British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Andrew Patrick and the Minister of Ports, Civil Aviation, and Energy, Anura Karunathilaka.

During the discussion, the High Commissioner expressed agreement to provide both state and private sector partnerships for the development of ports and airports.

He also stated that foreign investments and expert assistance could be provided for essential areas such as modern technological equipment for airport operations and airspace management.

Commenting during the meeting, Minister Anura Karunathilaka said that several port terminals are already being operated with private sector partnerships.

He further noted that the Hambantota Port is also being managed under a different model, and that they are currently seeking private partnerships for the operation of new terminals in the future.

The British High Commissioner pointed out that the Port of Colombo is a location with world-class resources and that its existing 15-year forward plan is very attractive. He also expressed his satisfaction that development projects for airports are being carried out according to long-term planning.

Furthermore, he highlighted that although the Port of Colombo is a commercial port, it could also be developed to support the tourism industry.

At the conclusion of the discussion, Minister Anura Karunathilaka stated that they are ready to strengthen partnerships with foreign investors, including those from European countries, aiming to enhance international cooperation and achieve better economic benefits.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Memorial services to be held across Sri Lanka tomorrow to remember 2019 Easter Sunday attack victims (English)

Memorial services to be held across Sri Lanka tomorrow to remember 2019 Easter Sunday attack victims (English)

Memorial services to be held across Sri Lanka tomorrow to remember 2019 Easter Sunday attack victims (English)

President appoints new Energy Minister; Cabinet responsible for substandard coal imports Opposition (English)

President appoints new Energy Minister; Cabinet responsible for substandard coal imports Opposition (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

No corruption during coal procurement: Dy Minister | Opposition says govt. safeguarding wrongdoers (English)

No corruption during coal procurement: Dy Minister | Opposition says govt. safeguarding wrongdoers (English)

Additional buses and trains deployed to facilitate those returning to Colombo after New Year holiday (English)

Additional buses and trains deployed to facilitate those returning to Colombo after New Year holiday (English)

Visiting Indian Vice President meets President, PM and several others to strengthen bilateral ties (English)

Visiting Indian Vice President meets President, PM and several others to strengthen bilateral ties (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm