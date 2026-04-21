Sri Lanka seeks foreign partnerships to expand ports and aviation sector

A special discussion was held between British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Andrew Patrick and the Minister of Ports, Civil Aviation, and Energy, Anura Karunathilaka.

During the discussion, the High Commissioner expressed agreement to provide both state and private sector partnerships for the development of ports and airports.

He also stated that foreign investments and expert assistance could be provided for essential areas such as modern technological equipment for airport operations and airspace management.

Commenting during the meeting, Minister Anura Karunathilaka said that several port terminals are already being operated with private sector partnerships.

He further noted that the Hambantota Port is also being managed under a different model, and that they are currently seeking private partnerships for the operation of new terminals in the future.

The British High Commissioner pointed out that the Port of Colombo is a location with world-class resources and that its existing 15-year forward plan is very attractive. He also expressed his satisfaction that development projects for airports are being carried out according to long-term planning.

Furthermore, he highlighted that although the Port of Colombo is a commercial port, it could also be developed to support the tourism industry.

At the conclusion of the discussion, Minister Anura Karunathilaka stated that they are ready to strengthen partnerships with foreign investors, including those from European countries, aiming to enhance international cooperation and achieve better economic benefits.