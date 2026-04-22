Donald Trump extends Iran ceasefire and Strait of Hormuz blockade

President Donald Trump on Tuesday extended the two-week U.S. ceasefire with Iran, saying the extension was warranted due to Tehran’s government being “seriously fractured.”

Trump said the ceasefire, which he earlier had said would end on Wednesday, would continue “until such time as” Iran’s leaders and representatives submit a “unified proposal” to end the war with the U.S. and Israel.

Trump’s announcement came after reports that an expected trip by Vice President JD Vance to Pakistan for a second round of peace talks with Iranian officials had been put on hold, and after the Iranian state news outlet Tasnim reported that negotiators from Tehran had informed their U.S. counterparts through an intermediary in Pakistan that they would not appear for further talks.

“Iran ultimately announced today that under these circumstances, attending the negotiations is a waste of time because the US prevents reaching any suitable agreement,” Tasnim reported.

An advisor to the speaker of Iran’s parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, called Trump’s ceasefire extension “a ploy to buy time” for a surprise strike, Reuters reported.

Qalibaf’s advisor, in a post on ‌X, also said the continued blockade of Iranian ports by the U.S. Navy was “no different from bombardment and ‌must be met with a military response,” Reuters reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump, during an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” said, “I don’t want to do that,” after being asked if he would extend the ceasefire to allow for peace talks to reach a deal.

-Agencies