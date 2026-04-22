UN Secretary General commends ceasefire extension

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has welcomed President Donald Trump’s announcement to extend the ceasefire, a spokesperson for his office said.

“This is an important step toward de-escalation and creating critical space for diplomacy and confidence-building between Iran and the United States,” spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said.

The secretary general’s office encourages all parties to build on the momentum by not violating the ceasefire and participating constructively in negotiations.

Guterres supports Pakistan’s role in facilitating the talks and hopes that the country’s efforts will help create the conditions for a “comprehensive and durable resolution to the conflict”, Dujarric added.

Source: BBC

-- Agencies