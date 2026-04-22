Heavy rainfall above 75 mm expected in parts of the island today

Heavy rainfall above 75 mm expected in parts of the island today

April 22, 2026   05:31 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most places of the island after 1.00 pm today (22), the Department of Meteorology stated.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces and in the Ampara and Kurunegala districts.

Showers may occur in Batticaloa, Ampara and Hambantota districts during the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kalutara, Vavuniya and Kurunegala districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

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