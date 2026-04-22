Walk for Peace to begin in Dambulla under state patronage

The internationally recognized “Walk for Peace” is scheduled to commence today (April 22) from Dambulla, with arrangements in place to continue the event until April 28 under state patronage.

The peace march is scheduled to commence at 6:30 a.m.

The spiritual procession, carrying a sacred Bodhi sapling from the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi, will travel across main cities promoting unity, compassion, and harmony.

Previously, more than 200 Buddhist monks undertook a 110-day peace walk from Texas to Washington in the United States, crossing 10 states and drawing global attention to their cause.

The initiative, titled the “Ehipassiko Walk for Peace,” has now been organized to take place in Sri Lanka with state sponsorship through April 28.

Accordingly, a group of monks led by Venerable Pannakara Thero of Vietnam arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday to participate in the event.

A dog named “Aloka” is also accompanying the monks.

On the opening day, the march will begin from Dambulla to Matale, before proceeding to Kandy tomorrow. On Thursday, the march will resume from the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy.

The march will then pass through Kegalle, Yakkala and Mahara, culminating at the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya on 27 April. The final day, 28 April, will feature a public gathering in Kelaniya, followed by a ceremony at the Independence Square under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The visiting monks are scheduled to remain in the country until 1 May, after which the sacred relics and Bodhi sapling will be taken to the United States.