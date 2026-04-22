Oil prices fluctuate as status of US-Iran peace talks remains unclear

Oil prices fluctuate as status of US-Iran peace talks remains unclear

April 22, 2026   06:22 am

Global oil prices fluctuated in early Asian trading on Wednesday as the status of peace talks between the US and Iran remains unclear.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said he will extend a ceasefire with Iran until talks between the two countries have progressed. He added that the US will continue to blockade Iran’s ports until Tehran presents a “unified proposal”.

After opening higher, Brent crude dipped by 0.2% to $98.32 (£72.73) a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was down by 0.3% at $89.41.

Energy markets have been volatile since the US and Israel attacked Iran on 28 February and Tehran responded with threats to target vessels in the key Strait of Hormuz waterway.

The initial two-week ceasefire had been due to expire on Tuesday evening Washington time. Trump did not give a new deadline for the ceasefire extension.

Vice President JD Vance, who is leading the US negotiations, had been expected to fly to Islamabad in Pakistan for talks on Tuesday. The White House has now said he will not be going.

Iran has also not decided whether to send a delegation to Pakistan for talks with the US, a foreign ministry spokesperson told the BBC.

Source: BBC
-- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Memorial services to be held across Sri Lanka tomorrow to remember 2019 Easter Sunday attack victims (English)

Memorial services to be held across Sri Lanka tomorrow to remember 2019 Easter Sunday attack victims (English)

Memorial services to be held across Sri Lanka tomorrow to remember 2019 Easter Sunday attack victims (English)

President appoints new Energy Minister; Cabinet responsible for substandard coal imports Opposition (English)

President appoints new Energy Minister; Cabinet responsible for substandard coal imports Opposition (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

No corruption during coal procurement: Dy Minister | Opposition says govt. safeguarding wrongdoers (English)

No corruption during coal procurement: Dy Minister | Opposition says govt. safeguarding wrongdoers (English)

Additional buses and trains deployed to facilitate those returning to Colombo after New Year holiday (English)

Additional buses and trains deployed to facilitate those returning to Colombo after New Year holiday (English)

Visiting Indian Vice President meets President, PM and several others to strengthen bilateral ties (English)

Visiting Indian Vice President meets President, PM and several others to strengthen bilateral ties (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm