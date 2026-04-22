Nine arrested over brutal assault on mother in Gokarella

A total of nine individuals have been arrested by the Gokarella Police in connection with the assault of a mother in public, an incident that recently drew widespread attention on social media.

Police stated that the assault took place on April 16 in Medalanda, Gokarella. The incident came into the spotlight after a video of the assault, recorded by an individual at the scene, was circulated on social media platforms.

Following the assault, the suspects had fled the area. However, after conducting a comprehensive investigation, Gokarella Police were able to locate and apprehend the individuals involved.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the incident stemmed from a long-standing dispute among a group of relatives. Authorities stated that further inquiries are ongoing.